IRCTC announces ‘Ramayan Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched ‘Ramayan Yatra’. The tour package will begin from April 17 from New Delhi. The 18-day tour will cover Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, SaryuGhat in Ayodhya, Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund in Nandigram, Ram-Janki Mandir in Janakpur, Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, Ram rekha Ghat, Rameshwar Nath Temple in Buxar, Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple & Ganga Aartiin Varanasi, Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, Shringe Rishi Samadhi & Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura in Shringaverpur, Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Sati Anusuiya temple in Chitrakoot, Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sitagufa, Kalaram temple in Nasik, Anjanadri Hill, Virupaksha temple & Vitthal Temple in Hampi, Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodiin Rameshwaram, and Sri Sitaram Swami Temple, Anjani Swami Temple in Bhadrachalam.

The train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities such as AC-I and AC-II class coaches accommodating 156 tourists. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach. Tourists can also board/deboard at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow railway station.

The package will cost Rs 1,14,065 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,46,545 for 1 AC class cabin and Rs 1,68,950 for 1AC coupe. The cost of the package include journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC hotels, all veg meals, all transfer , sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance.