Mamata Banerjee is meeting Naveen Patnaik this week amid third front hype

During a two-day visit to the neighbouring state of Odisha, Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, will meet Naveen Patnaik.

On March 21, Chief Minister Banerjee, a follower of Lord Jagannath, will pray at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. On March 22, she will do the same. Before to the West Bengal assembly elections, which she won in 2021, temple priests held a yagna at her residence.

But, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) insiders claim that they are not talking about the BJD possibly joining any alliance.

The trip to Odisha by Chief Minister Banerjee is being advertised as a private one. She will probably go to the capital city afterward, indicating that the opposition camp is trying to come up with a plan of attack before the general elections in 2024.

Parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Samajwadi Party, which is led by Akhilesh Yadav, have said that they maintain a non-Congress, non-BJP front.

Before the national elections in 2024, a number of regional parties are looking for common ground. Some parties also feel that Rahul Gandhi, in particular, should not be in charge of the Opposition coalition.