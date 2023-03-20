Maths Olympiad : Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy comes out with a book

Thiruvananthapuram: Anti-corruption crusader, Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy IAS has come out with a book. The book is written for students appearing for Maths Olympiad. The book having 128 pages includes 26 questions taken from previous Olympiad question papers and their answers. The book also contains brief description about the foundations of number theory ranging from modular arithmetic to Fibonacci sequence.

This is 31st book penned by Dr. Swamy. His earlier writings include the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award winning Travelogue: ‘Shantimanthram Muzhangunna Thazhvarayil’ as well as ‘Neelakkurinji : Oru Vyazhavattathile Vasantham’ which won him the Kunjhunni award. He had also published more than 240 research papers in law and technology.

Dr Raju Narayana Swamy, was in the news recently for performing a record number of duties as Central Observer of the Election Commission of India – including a duty as International Observer in the 2018 Zimbabwe Elections. In 2021, he won the acclaimed Leonardo da Vinci Fellowship instituted by the Center for Intellectual Property and Innovation Policy, George Mason University in the USA. He won this prestigious fellowship for his scholarship in intellectual property law. Swamy was awarded the 2018 Satyendra K. Dubey Memorial Award by IIT Kanpur for his professional integrity in upholding human values. He also won the prestigious Homi Bhabha Fellowship (in cyber law).

He has played a crucial role in the implementation of several key policies and programmes in the area of rural development, education and health. Dr. Swamy is also known for his innovative and proactive approach to governance particularly in the use of technology, citizen engagement, transparency and accountability.

After B.Tech from IIT Madras in computer science and engineering, Swamy obtained a PG Diploma from the National Law School, Bangalore and LLM from NLU Delhi- both with gold medals. He also holds a Ph D in law from the Gujarat National Law University.