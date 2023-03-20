MEA lodges ‘strong protest’ with the UK after Khalistani extremists vandalised the Indian High Commission in London

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has raised a strong objection with the United Kingdom (UK) government after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalized by a group of Khalistani extremists on March 19, 2023.

According to the statement released by the MEA, the incident occurred when a mob carrying Khalistani flags gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London and began to hurl stones and bricks, causing damage to the building’s windows and doors. The protestors also attempted to force their way into the premises of the mission.

The MEA has expressed concern over the safety and security of Indian diplomats and staff at the mission, calling on the UK government to take immediate action against the perpetrators of the attack. The ministry has also demanded that the UK government provide enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of the Indian mission and its personnel.

The Indian High Commission in London has issued a statement condemning the attack, calling it a “serious breach of diplomatic protocol and an attack on the sovereignty of India.” The mission has also stated that it will work closely with the UK government to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

The incident has been strongly condemned by the Indian government, with the Ministry of Home Affairs vowing to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and staff abroad. The Indian government has also called on the international community to take a strong stance against the rise of extremism and terrorism in all forms.

The attack on the Indian High Commission in London comes amidst growing tensions between India and Pakistan over the issue of Khalistani separatism. The Indian government has accused Pakistan of supporting and funding Khalistani extremist groups, while Pakistan has denied the allegations. The incident is expected to further escalate tensions between the two nations.