NATA 2023: New Exam Date Out, Registration To Begin Soon

The new date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 has been announced by the Council of Architecture (CoA). According to the most recent information, the first NATA 2023 exam will be held on April 21. Originally slated for April 22, the NATA 2023 test has been postponed by one day by the Council due to a national holiday on that day. The official notification states, It is therefore announced to everyone concerned that due to public holiday on April 22, 2023, the Council of Architecture has chosen to conduct the First exam of NATA 2023 on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The exam dates for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture have earlier been announced for three tests. Applicants who plan to take these exams can view the timetable at nata.in, the CoA NATA’s official website. The exam’s online registration form has not yet gone live; once it does, candidates will be able to sign up for the exam.