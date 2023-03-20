Padma Lakshmi becomes first transgender lawyer of Kerala

Padma Lakshmi became Kerala’s first transgender lawyer as she got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of the state. She was one of 1,529 recent law graduates who received their certificates during a ceremony on Sunday. She was personally congratulated by Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on the occasion. The minister shared on Instagram that it was a struggle for her to pull off this amazing feat. He praised her for having the vision to speak up for the transgender population, which has long been denied justice. He expressed the hope that Lakshmi’s tale will encourage other transgender people.

After earning a degree in physics, Padma Lakshmi enrolled in Ernakulam Government Law College’s LLB programme. After practise, she plans to attempt the judicial service tests. Social media users praised the achievement also mentioning Joyita Mondal, who in 2017 was appointed as the nation’s first transgender judge when she was named to the Lok Adalat of Islampur, West Bengal.