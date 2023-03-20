Perfect acoustics will be provided by bamboo roof at the Kumarakom G20 event

For the officers’ meeting, which will take place during the renowned tourist destination of Kumarakom in Kerala from March 30 to April 2 as part of the G20 summit being held by India later this year, innovative arrangements are being made. One of them is a bamboo pole-supported ceiling at the recently constructed convention centre on the grounds of the resort Waterscapes run by the Kerala Tourist Development Corporation (KTDC), which the authorities claimed would offer the venue optimum acoustics.

In Kerala, such a facility made of bamboo is extremely uncommon, they added. The longevity of a bamboo ceiling is another benefit.

