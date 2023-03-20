Security and rescue officials in Montreal, Canada to launch a search for seven missing people after a fire

Authorities in Canada are searching for seven people who remain missing following a fire in a residential building in Montreal on March 19, 2023, according to reports.

The fire broke out in the early hours of March 19, and firefighters worked for several hours to contain the blaze. While many residents were able to escape the building, seven people are still unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities have not yet determined whether foul play was involved. However, the incident has highlighted the importance of fire safety measures in residential buildings.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has expressed her condolences to the families of those affected by the fire and has emphasized the need for greater investment in fire safety measures.

The incident comes just weeks after a deadly fire in a high-rise building in Toronto, which claimed the lives of several residents. The Toronto fire prompted calls for increased safety measures in residential buildings across Canada.

Overall, the Montreal fire is a tragic reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in residential buildings and highlights the need for continued investment in these measures to prevent future tragedies. The search for the missing individuals is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.