Uncle of Amritpal Singh and driver surrender in Jalandhar; 112 have been detained thus far

As the Khalistan supporter was still on the run, the radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s uncle and driver turned themselves in to the police in Jalandhar, authorities said on Monday.

Late Sunday night in Jalandhar’s Mehatpur neighbourhood, Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh and his driver Harpreet Singh turned themselves in, informed senior superintendent of police (rural) Swarandeep Singh.

Yet the search for Amritpal continues, according to the SSP.

The state police have detained 112 Amritpal supporters thus far. It carried out flag marches and searches throughout the state on Sunday as part of its search for Amritpal.

Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De were the target of a significant raid by the Punjab government the day prior, at which time the police detained 78 members of the group.

However, the preacher managed to elude their dragnet after his cavalcade was stopped in the Jalandhar district.