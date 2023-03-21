Biden signs into law a bill that requires the release of intelligence on Covid virus origin

US President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that calls for the declassification of intelligence related to the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The legislation, which was passed unanimously by Congress in December 2021, seeks to shed light on the origins of the pandemic and the role that the Chinese government may have played in its emergence.

The bill requires the Director of National Intelligence to declassify all documents related to any US intelligence community assessments, including those from the CIA, FBI, and NSA, on the origins of the virus. The declassified information is expected to shed light on any links between the virus and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where some believe the virus may have originated.

The move comes amid growing international concern over the origins of the pandemic and calls for a more thorough investigation into its origins. The Chinese government has faced criticism for its handling of the early stages of the pandemic and for its reluctance to share information with the international community.

The signing of the bill has been welcomed by lawmakers from both parties as a step towards greater transparency and accountability. However, some experts have cautioned that the declassified information may not provide a definitive answer on the origins of the virus and that more research and investigation may be needed to fully understand how the pandemic began.

Overall, the signing of the bill to declassify intelligence related to the origins of the COVID-19 virus represents a significant step towards greater transparency and accountability in the ongoing efforts to understand the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks.