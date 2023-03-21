Google Honors Nowruz 2023 with a Doodle

Google has commemorated the Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz, with a unique doodle that features a colorful animation of the festival’s traditional table setting. Nowruz, which translates to ‘New Day,’ is celebrated on the spring equinox and marks the beginning of the new year in several countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. The doodle can be seen on Google’s homepage in these countries and several others, including India, where there is a significant population of Persian-speaking people.

The doodle highlights the various items that are typically displayed on the Nowruz table, known as ‘Haft-Seen.’ Each item represents a symbolic meaning, such as ‘sabzeh,’ or sprouts, which symbolize rebirth and renewal. Other items include apples, coins, and candles, among others.

The tradition of Nowruz dates back over 3,000 years and is celebrated by millions of people worldwide. It is considered a time of renewal, reflection, and family gathering. The festival typically lasts for two weeks and includes various rituals and customs, such as spring cleaning, visiting friends and family, and exchanging gifts.

Google has a long-standing tradition of commemorating significant events and celebrations with its doodles, which have become a beloved aspect of its search engine. The company has previously featured doodles for other cultural events, such as Diwali, Lunar New Year, and Christmas.

Overall, Google’s doodle honoring Nowruz 2023 highlights the significance of this festival to millions of people worldwide and brings awareness to its rich cultural traditions and symbolism.