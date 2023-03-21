India’s food production will drastically decline: UN secretary general

With global warming on the rise, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that if nations don’t keep warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade, India’s food output might drastically decline. The G20 countries have been urged by Guterres to make additional measures to monitor their emissions. Guterres said that he has proposed a Climate Solidarity Pact to the India-led G20, the group of significant emerging and developed economies, in which all major emitters make additional efforts to reduce emissions and wealthier nations mobilize financial and technical resources to support emerging economies in a joint effort to maintain 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Guterres’ plan, all industrialized nations must stop using coal by 2035, and the rest of the world must achieve net-zero electricity production by 2040. Additionally, it mandates an immediate halt to all licensing, funding, and expansion of new oil and gas ventures. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) known as the Sixth Synthesis Report of the IPCC said that temperatures have already risen to 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels because of fossil fuel burning and unequal and unsustainable energy use. This has led to more frequent and intense extreme weather dangerously impacting people around the world.