Kohli’s hilarious message to Anushka

Virat Kohli revealed an entertaining story about his first conversations with Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma, claiming that he felt awkward over a text message he had sent her before the famous couple started dating. In a talk with his close friend and former South African batter AB de Villiers, Kohli revealed his initial meeting with Anushka and how they later became friends. Many times before, Kohli mentioned how he first met Anushka while working on an advertisement in 2013, but this time, he opened up about their initial interactions after AB de Villiers questioned him about it.

Before meeting Anushka for the first time on the sets of the commercial shoot, Kohli admitted that he was quite anxious, but that soon after meeting her, they both felt at ease conversing with one another. The former India captain disclosed an intriguing text message he wrote to Anushka after the two started dating occasionally. The first thing he told her when he saw her heel was ‘Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?’, Kohli said. Virat Kohli has been grateful to Anushka for her support over the years. The power couple managed to fit vacations into their busy schedules by going on pilgrimages in the new year.