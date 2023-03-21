Ramadan 2023: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders release of 1025 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has ordered the release of 1025 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities. The royal pardon was issued ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. The pardoned prisoners had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences.

Every year, during special occasions, the country’s Rulers pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.