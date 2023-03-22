J&K police claims that the number of terrorists in the valley has been brought down to 28, a record low

The number of active militants in the Kashmir valley has reached a record low, with only 28 militants currently active in the region. This is a significant decrease from the 2018 peak of 267 active militants.

The decrease in the number of active militants is seen as a result of several factors, including improved intelligence gathering and coordination between security forces. The Indian government’s policy of targeting militant leadership has also been successful in weakening the militant presence in the region.

The Indian government has been working to restore peace in the region and has launched several initiatives to engage with the local population. These include development projects and outreach programs aimed at addressing the grievances of the local population.

Despite the decrease in the number of active militants, the security situation in the region remains fragile, and incidents of violence and terrorist attacks continue to occur. The government has reiterated its commitment to restoring peace in the region and has urged militants to surrender and join the mainstream.

The decrease in the number of active militants is seen as a positive development, as it indicates progress towards restoring peace and stability in the region. However, there is still a long way to go, and the government must continue its efforts to engage with the local population and address their concerns.