Major blast at firecracker unit in Kanchipuram: At least 9 workers killed, 24 others injured

Chennai: At least nine workers were killed and 24 others were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district on Wednesday.

The accident happened around noon. When workers were engaged in processes related to manufacturing and storage of the firecrackers, there was an explosion, which started a fire. The building that housed the manufacturing-cum-storage facility collapsed in the impact of the explosion. Upon receiving information, the fire department dispatched fire tenders and rescue personnel to the scene immediately.

As word of the incident was received, two fire tenders and 10 ambulances rushed to the cracker factory at Kuruvimalai village. Five of the victims were killed on the spot. According to Kanchipuram Police, the deceased persons had sustained critical injuries and eventually succumbed to their burns.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Kanchipuram Government Hospital, police added. Police said 10 people were in critical condition. The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, officials said.