50 Fall Sick After Eating Millets During Fast In Rajasthan

In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, about 50 individuals were unwell after drinking Bhagar during a fast. People in the state eat a type of millet called bhagar when fasting. When people consumed Bhagar during their fast, they reported experiencing nausea and diarrhoea. The administration opened an investigation into the situation. Everyone’s treatment is running in a hospital in Jaisalmer.

Inspector Praveen Chaudhary said that patients claim that they broke their fast today by consuming bhagar. They mentioned a brand name, and we are looking into it to see where it originated. Traders have been instructed not to sell it at this time. Samples will be examined before being discarded. Further details are awaited.