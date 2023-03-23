9 states have withdrawn their general consent from the CBI’s investigation agency

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, have revoked their general approval of the CBI’s ability to investigate cases.

He informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Central Bureau of inquiry (CBI) is required by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, to obtain permission from the relevant state government before conducting an inquiry within its borders.

According to Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, the state governments have given the CBI general consent to investigate a specific class of offenses against a specific category of people in accordance with Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946. This allows the agency to register and look into the specific matters in question.

He informed Parliament that nine states — Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal — have revoked their general approval of the CBI’s ability to conduct investigations.