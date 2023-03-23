A glance at uranium-based ammo the UK will send to Ukraine

After the British government stated it would give Ukraine a type of munition that Moscow wrongly says contains nuclear components, Russia promised to intensify its attacks in Ukraine.

The British defense ministry said on Monday that it would give Ukraine depleted uranium-tipped armor-piercing bullets.

Such rounds were created by the United States during the Cold War to eliminate Soviet tanks, notably the T-72 tanks that Ukraine is currently up against in its attempt to end a standoff in the east.

A byproduct of the uranium enrichment procedure used to make nuclear weapons is depleted uranium. According to Edward Geist, a nuclear scientist and policy researcher with RAND, the rounds still have certain radioactive characteristics, but they are unable to produce a nuclear reaction like a nuclear weapon could.

The Russians nonetheless issued a stern warning that the rounds were creating the potential for further escalation. They have previously suggested that the war might progress to the use of nuclear weapons.