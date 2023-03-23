Assembly commotion: medical report says the watch-and-ward staff didn’t sustain any fracture

A medical study revealed that despite the assembly commotion last week, a watch-and-ward staff did not suffer a fracture, which was a setback for the Kerala government.

Following the commotion in the Kerala assembly last week, the police had filed a case against nine MLAs and Watch-and-Ward employees.

In response to a complaint made by a female watch-and-ward employee, the Thiruvananthapuram Museum Police filed a case against the opposition MLAs. She claims that when she and the chief marshal were en route to the speaker’s office, opposition MLAs accosted them and screamed insults. Additionally, she claimed that the fights caused a fracture in her right hand.

While H Salam and Sachin Dev of the LDF are facing bailable charges, seven UDF MLAs—Roji M John, Uma Thomas, K K Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan, and Anoop Jacob—were charged with non-bailable offenses, such as intending to start a disturbance.

Meanwhile, Saneesh Kumar Joseph of Chalakudy filed a complaint against the LDF legislators. In his complaint, he said that a few recognizable watch-and-ward staff members, together with Salam, Sachin Dev, the extra head marshall, and others, had mistreated him. He observed that several of them booted him.

Last week, when a group of opposition UDF lawmakers marched to the office of the speaker, A N Shamseer, they got into a fight with house marshals, causing extraordinary scenes to take place in the Assembly building.

The watch-and-ward staff was backed by Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, and CPM State Secretary MV Govindan criticized the opposition.