CJI DY Chandrachud express concern on the selective quoting of judgments as well as speeches of judges by journalists

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Justice DY Chandrachud have raised concerns about the selective quoting of judgments and speeches of judges by journalists, which they believe can distort public understanding of legal issues.

The judges expressed their concerns during a virtual event organized by the Press Club of India, where they discussed the role of the media in promoting public understanding of legal issues and the challenges that journalists face in reporting on complex legal matters.

According to the judges, the media plays an important role in shaping public perceptions of legal issues, and journalists have a responsibility to report accurately and fairly on legal developments. However, they also noted that the selective quoting of judgments and speeches by journalists can create misunderstandings and distortions, leading to public confusion and misinformation.

The judges emphasized the importance of context in reporting on legal issues and the need for journalists to provide accurate and comprehensive coverage of court proceedings and judgments. They also highlighted the need for media organizations to invest in training and resources to enable journalists to better understand legal issues and communicate them effectively to the public.

The event provided an opportunity for judges and journalists to engage in a dialogue on these important issues and to explore ways in which the media can play a constructive role in promoting public understanding of legal issues. The judges expressed their appreciation for the work that journalists do in reporting on legal developments, while also urging them to uphold the highest standards of accuracy and impartiality in their reporting.