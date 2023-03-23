Indian Railways to cut fares of AC 3-tier class tickets

The Indian Railways has issued an order to reduce the price of AC-3 tier economy class tickets. The reduced prices will be in effect started on March 22nd, according to the railway ministry. Bedding will also be made available as before in addition to this. The additional cost for the pre-booked tickets will be refunded to customers who purchased tickets in person and online, according to railroad officials. The cost of a 3-tier economy class ticket has been decreased in accordance with the directive from last year’s circular that had made it equivalent to the cost of an AC-3 tier ticket.

Currently there are 463 AC 3 Economy coaches compared to 11,277 normal AC 3 coaches. AC 3 economy coaches have better facilities for passengers than normal AC 3 coaches. In its first year of operation, the AC 3-tier economy class brought in 231 crore for the railways. Data indicates that 15 lakh passengers travelled in these coaches between April and August 2022, resulting in earnings of 177 crore.