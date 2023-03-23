Mahzooz Draw: Keralite wins Dh1 million

Dubai: An Indian national based in Saudi Arabia has become the second ‘guaranteed’ millionaire of Mahzooz Draw. Pradeep from Kerala has won Dh1 million in the 120th weekly draw. The father of a 21-year-old daughter, Pradeep is the second winner from Kerala, India to receive the guaranteed Dh1 million Mahzooz prize in a span of two weeks.

‘This is a dream come true. I wanted to buy a house in India and was behind on the loan application process, so this money arrived just in time to make my life much easier. Since this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I intend to spend the money wisely and use the remainder of my winnings after purchasing my home to support some of my close friends, whom I have been regularly supporting’, Pradeep said.

As per the new prize structure, Mahzooz gives its participants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million as well as the guaranteed Dh1 million raffle draw prize, beside other prizes.