Ramadan 2023: Global Village announces new timings

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced new timings for the holy month of Ramadan. The popular tourist destination will open for visitors from 6pm to 2am daily. The new timings were announced to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings.

Global Village has also announced new offerings and special activities during the holy month. There will be a magnificent 30-piece arabesque Orchestra performing twice every night on the Main Stage.

The 27th edition of Global Village has 27 pavilions. The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia. New pavilions added this season are Qatar and Oman.