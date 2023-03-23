Singer and songwriter The Weeknd claims the Guinness World Record for the most popular musician on the planet

Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd has been named the ‘Most Popular Artist in the World’ by Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, earned the title for his outstanding achievements in the music industry, including his record-breaking album sales, streaming numbers, and social media engagement.

Guinness World Records made the announcement on their website and social media channels, congratulating The Weeknd on his impressive feat. They also highlighted some of his major accomplishments, such as his 2020 album ‘After Hours,’ which broke records for the most pre-added album on Apple Music, and his hit single ‘Blinding Lights,’ which spent a record-breaking 88 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Weeknd, who has won three Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades throughout his career, is known for his unique sound and style, which blends R&B, pop, and electronic music. He has been praised for his songwriting abilities and his ability to create compelling visuals in his music videos and live performances.

Fans of The Weeknd took to social media to celebrate his latest achievement, with many expressing their admiration for the artist and his impact on the music industry. The Weeknd himself also shared the news on his social media accounts, thanking Guinness World Records