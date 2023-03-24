Easy at-home achappam preparation

In Kerala, a common snack called achappam is prepared from rice flour. It is delicious, crispy, and goes great with evening tea. Here’s how you can quickly create it at home:

Ingredients

2 cups raw rice

2 eggs

4 tbsp all purpose flour

1 ½ cups coconut milk

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Sugar as required

¼ tsp salt

Coconut oil to fry

Preparation

Raw rice should be soaked for at least three hours.

Put the coconut milk, eggs, all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, and the soaked raw rice in a mixer jar.

Mix well.

Include sesame seeds in the batter.

Mix well.

Pan of heated coconut oil

Heat the achappam mould as well in the meantime.

Put the hot mould into the batter

Place the batter-coated mould in the heated oil to dunk it.

To separate the achappam, lightly shake the mould.

Fry the achappam until golden brown on both sides.

The achappam is now ready to eat