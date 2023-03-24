Female ticket inspector for Southern Railway rakes in Rs. 1.03 crore in fines from unruly or non-ticketed passengers

Rosaline Arokia Mary, India’s first female railway ticket inspector, has made history by amassing fines worth over US$121,000. Mary works for the Southern Railway in India and has been serving as a ticket collector for the past 10 years. In an interview, Mary stated that her job is not just about collecting fines but also educating passengers on the importance of buying tickets and following safety regulations.

Mary’s incredible accomplishment has earned her widespread praise and recognition across the country. She has become a symbol of women’s empowerment and has inspired many young girls to break stereotypes and pursue careers in male-dominated fields. Mary credits her success to her dedication, hard work, and the support of her family.

Despite the challenges that come with being a female railway ticket collector, Mary has continued to work with enthusiasm and dedication. She is a shining example of how women can break barriers and excel in traditionally male-dominated professions. Mary’s remarkable achievement is a testament to the fact that with determination and hard work, anyone can achieve success regardless of their gender.