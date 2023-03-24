How North Korea is planning to destroy enemies using radioactive tsunami

According to a report by a South Korean think tank, North Korea has been developing a ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon that it plans to use to destroy its enemies. The weapon reportedly involves detonating a nuclear bomb underwater, which would create a wave of radioactive water that could cause widespread devastation.

The report states that the weapon would be particularly effective against coastal cities and naval bases. The weapon is also believed to be difficult to detect and intercept, making it a significant threat.

North Korea has a history of developing unconventional and controversial weapons, including nuclear and biological weapons. The country has also been increasing its missile capabilities in recent years, despite international sanctions.

The development of the radioactive tsunami weapon is seen as a significant escalation of North Korea’s military capabilities and a major cause for concern for the international community. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of international efforts to curb North Korea’s weapons program.

The report comes amid renewed tensions on the Korean peninsula, with North Korea conducting a series of missile tests in recent weeks. The tests have been condemned by the United States and other countries, who have called on North Korea to cease its weapons development program.

The development of the radioactive tsunami weapon is just the latest in a long line of provocative actions by North Korea. It highlights the need for continued vigilance and international cooperation in addressing the threat posed by North Korea’s weapons program.