ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze medal

Bhopal: In shooting, India won a silver and a bronze medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup shooting championship in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. India’s world champion Rudraksh Patil and R. Narmada Nitin won bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan won silver in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.

Earlier, India’s Sarabjot Singh clinched gold and compatriot Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol men’s event.

Also Read: Swiss Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy crash out

So far, host India has won 4 medals (1 gold and a silver with 2 bronze). India is sitting second on the medal table. China topped the medal tally with 3 gold and 2 bronze medals.