Plus-Two Physics examination papers in two colors, confused teachers

In the same classroom at the same school in the Thrissur district, question papers for the higher secondary Plus-Two Physics test were distributed in the two hues of white and yellow. The various colours surprised the teachers who were on invigilation duty, and their union officials described it as a symptom of chaos in the administration of the public examination.

In the past, higher secondary administrators had asserted that question papers are printed in various colours to prevent confusion because the Plus One and Plus Two examinations are being given at the same time. The distribution of question papers in two colours for the same exam refutes this assertion, nevertheless.

The General Education Department had stated that the Plus-One question paper was printed in red ink on white paper in order to make it easier to identify. However, the misunderstanding among teachers has increased as a result of receiving the same question paper in two colours.

According to the Higher Secondary Department’s examination division, there was never a clear order to print the test questions in various colours. The general secretaries of the Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers’ Union (KHSTU) and the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA), Panakkad Abdul Jaleel and S Manoj, claimed that the examination system was in disarray and demanded that action be taken against those accountable.