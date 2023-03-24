Ramadan 2023: UAE based retailer announces price freeze on 70 basic commodities for 6 months

Dubai: The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced a price freeze on more than 70 essential products. The Dubai-based retailer announced this offer to to support UAE residents during the holy month of Ramadan.

The price freeze will come into effect from March 29 and will remain in effect for six months. The essential items include onion, apple, frozen chicken, eggs, flour, oil and much more products. All of these will be highlighted across all the branches of the Union Cooperative.

Also Read: Swiss Open 2023: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy- Chirag Shetty duo enters quarter-finals

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy on Thursday said it will follow up and monitor the initiatives announced by cooperative societies and sales outlets in the country, which include discounts on various commodity prices during Ramadan. Customers can avail of discounts of up to 50% at coop on nearly 6,000 commodities selected by these outlets and coops.