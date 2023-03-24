Recipe of Ramadan Nombu Kanji/Rice Porridge

Ramadan Meat Rice Kanji or Porridge (Sri Lankan recipe):

Ingredients:

1 cup Basmati rice

1 -2 medium carrots – sliced like matchsticks

1 medium onion -sliced

1 medium tomato -chopped

1-2 green chillies – slit (depending on spice level)

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

Beef – 1/2 kg

Coconut milk – 1/2-1 cup ( add more if needed)

Salt to taste

Method :

Wash the rice and cook it with the carrots.

In the meantime , pressure cook beef by adding the ingredients from 3 -8.

Once the rice is cooked , add the cooked beef along with masala (spices) in it. Stir well and adjust salt.

To this, add enough coconut milk and let it boil.

Once boiled, remove from fire, and serve hot.