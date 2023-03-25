Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold depreciated by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Thus, the price of yellow metal came below Rs 44,000 mark. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,880 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures ended at Rs 59,310 per 10 gram. The precious metal reported a weekly loss of 0.18%. In international market, gold price ended at $1,976.90 per ounce levels, around 0.58%t lower from its previous week close of $1,988.50 levels.