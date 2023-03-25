Congress released first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly

On Saturday, the initial list of 124 candidates from the Congress was made public for the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister, will run from his Varuna seat with these contenders.

According to the list, Pradesh Congress Committee head D K Shivakumar would run for office from his Kanakapura assembly district.

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara was run by the party in the Koratagere (SC) district. KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge, both former ministers, will run from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the Congress.

The party’s central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates’ list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.