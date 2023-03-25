IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the country. The national weather agency said North East India may witness light to moderate rainfall during the next four days.

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Light to moderate rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next two days.