India allows the export of wheat flour made from imported processed wheat

India has permitted the export of wheat flour made from imported wheat. The export of flour or Atta is restricted to fortified flours or multigrain Atta. According to industry experts, the decision was made under pressure from export-oriented grain mills headquartered in coastal districts. On March 23, the Department of Commerce’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a public notification about the change in the wheat flour export condition.

According to the notice, exported wheat should contain at least 80% whole wheat flour (Atta) and other components such as soy flour, muesli, fenugreek powder, vitamins, and so on. These micronutrients for wheat fortification should be supplied locally. The notification further notes that the percentage amount of whole wheat flour and other components included is clearly stated in the export description in the shipping bill. Last year, India banned wheat exports when domestic wheat prices began to rise. Then, in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prohibited wheat flour exports under the guise of rising domestic flour prices. Owing to unfavorable weather in February and March, experts predict that India’s wheat output will suffer in both quality and quantity.