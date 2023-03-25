Kerala is set to see heavy rainfall; two districts on yellow alert

Heavy rains have been predicted for Kerala by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) during the upcoming weekend and Wednesday.

Due to the significant rainfall, which will range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm on Saturday and Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

On March 25 and 26, 2023, isolated areas of Kerala are highly likely to see heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours). The IMD advisory states that thunderstorms with lightning are extremely likely to happen at one or two locations over Kerala between March 25 and March 29.

According to the most recent IMD notice, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds up to 40 Kmph are predicted at one or two locations in the Keralan districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Fishermen are permitted to go out into the sea despite the IMD’s warning about choppy seas.