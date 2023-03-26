Actor Innocent passes away

Malayalam actor turned politician Innocent (75) passed away today, at a private hospital in Kochi.

He had serious comorbidities and was critically unwell. Innocent was receiving complete extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The former MP for Chalakudy was hospitalised after getting a throat illness. The past two weeks have seen him being monitored at the hospital.

In 2012, Innocent received a throat cancer diagnosis. He declared himself to have fully healed of the illness in 2015.

Since then, he has served as an inspiration to everyone suffering the illness. In his book ‘Cancer wardile chiri,’ he discussed his experiences. (Smile in the cancer ward).

His most recent appearance was in the Prithviraj-Shaji Kailas film ‘Kaduva.’ Additionally, he appeared in the Sathyan Anthikad movie ‘Makal,’ which was released last year.