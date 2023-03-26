Another fire in the garbage dump yard in Brahampuram

The Brahmapuram garbage dump yard is on fire once more. By 4:00 pm, the most recent fire had started in sector 7 of the yard.

The 110-acre yard’s densest area is where at least five Fire & Rescue Department units, including two that were on standby, are battling the blaze.

The fire’s origin is still unknown. The most recent event occurred just two weeks after a large 12-day fire was put out thanks to an unprecedented effort by hundreds of firefighters and volunteers, in addition to the Navy and Air Force.

On March 2, the plant caught fire, and the flames quickly extended throughout the yard, releasing poisonous fumes that affected residents as far out as the Alappuzha area.

M Anilkumar, the mayor of Cochin Corporation, asserted that the most recent fire was under control despite recent television images showing thick smoke billowing from sector 7, which contains enormous mounds of previous garbage.