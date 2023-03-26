Bodies of tigress, cub found in Chandrapur

The bodies of a tigress and her cub were found in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Sunday, with forest officials claiming dehydration and malnutrition as likely causes of the cub’s death. The carcass of the 4-month-old cub was discovered on Friday evening in Dongargaon beat in compartment 163 of Dhaba range, while a check of the area led to the discovery of a tigress’s dead body on Saturday in compartment 161, according to an official. He stated that the site is 78 kilometers from the district headquarters. All of the female cub’s organs were intact, and it appears that it died of dehydration. But, because the tigress’s body has deteriorated, the death is being investigated, he stated.

Animal husbandry, forest, and National Tiger Conservation Authority representatives are investigating the situation and have already completed the panchnama. Organ samples are being transported here to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory,” he continued.