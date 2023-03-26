Bumble survey reveals that Cricket decides the fate of date for most Indians

A recent survey conducted by the dating app Bumble has found that cricket plays a significant role in determining the success or failure of a romantic date for most Indians. The survey, which was conducted among 1,000 Bumble users across the country, found that 86% of Indians prefer to watch cricket on a date, while 60% said they would cancel or reschedule a date if it clashed with a cricket match.

The survey also found that cricket transcends gender and age barriers, with both men and women and people of all age groups being equally passionate about the sport. In fact, 75% of the women surveyed said they follow cricket regularly, while 80% of the men said they would rather skip a date than miss an important cricket match.

The survey also revealed that cricket is not just a sport but a conversation starter, with 77% of Indians saying that they often discuss cricket on their dates. Interestingly, the survey found that 50% of Indians consider a love for cricket to be an important factor when choosing a partner.

The survey results indicate that cricket is an integral part of Indian culture and a shared passion for the sport can be a powerful bonding factor in romantic relationships. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick off soon, it seems that cricket will continue to play a decisive role in the dating lives of most Indians.