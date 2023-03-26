Gizmore launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Smart accessories and audio brand in India, Gizmore launched its new smartwatch named ‘Gizmore Vogue’ in the markets. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be sold via the Gizmore website and Flipkart in 3 colours — Black, Orange, and White.

The Gizmore Vogue smartwatch sports a 1.95-inch always-on display with a resolution of 320×385 pixels, a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It also features rotating crown controls and supports Bluetooth-calling and voice assistant commands.

Also Read: iQoo launches Z7 5G in India: Price, Specifications

It comes with multiple watch faces and offers support for tracking multiple sports modes and is equipped with sensors for SpO2, menstrual, and heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking The watch has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for receiving calls over Bluetooth. The wearable offers up to 10 days of battery life and can last up to 2 days while using the voice calling feature.