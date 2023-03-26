Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin to embrace parenthood as they expect their first child

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke, who met on the set of ‘Kill Your Darlings’ in 2013, are expecting their first child. The representative of the ‘Harry Potter’ actor confirmed the news.

Erin was recently spotted with her baby bump in New York City. The couple is known for keeping their relationship private, but they have been supportive of each other’s work in the past.

Radcliffe has previously spoken about his preference for a private life, explaining that since becoming sober, he doesn’t lead a particularly interesting life outside of his work as an actor. He prefers that people talk about his work rather than his personal life.

During a press tour stop for his movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story last year, Radcliff talked about the one thing he wants and doesn’t want for his kids. Speaking to Newsweek, he said, ‘I want my kids ? if and when they exist ? I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’

‘But,’ he added, ‘I wouldn’t want fame for my kid.’

The Harry Potter alum explained, ‘I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.’