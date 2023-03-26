India reports 1890 covid cases in last 24 hours, highest in 149 days

According to Union Health Ministry figures published on Sunday, India recorded 1,890 new coronavirus infections, the most in 149 days, while active cases jumped to 9,433. On October 28, last year, the country registered 2,208 cases in a single day. With seven deaths, the death toll has risen to 5,30,831. While Maharashtra and Gujarat each recorded two deaths in a 24-hour period, Kerala reconciled three, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The daily positivity rate was 1.56 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.29 percent.

The total value of the Covid case was 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147) According to the government, active cases now account for 0.02 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.79 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,41,63,883, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the state-wide vaccination drive.