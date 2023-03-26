Know how to reset SBI YONO username and password

Mumbai: SBI’s YONO (You Only Need One) is an integrated digital banking platform launched the largest public sector lender in the country. It offers several banking services like net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses and taxis, online shopping and paying medical bills. This app is available for both Android and iOS users.

To avail of these SBI YONO services on smartphones, the bank customers need to log in to the YONO app/portal with online SBI login credentials or account details including ATM Card.

Steps To Reset SBI YONO Username:

First visit State Bank of India’s official website ‘onlinesbi.com’.

Then select login.

In account details section, click on the ‘Forgot username/login password’ .

Then you need to click on ‘forgot my username’.

After this, you will have to click on next on the pop window.

Here, you have to fill in the required fields including CIF number, country, registered mobile number, and captcha code.

Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Now enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on Confirm.

Steps To Reset SBI YONO Password:

First log in to onlinesbi.com

Then click on Forgot login password.

Select ‘Forgot my Login Password’, from the drop-down menu

Now click on ‘next’ on the pop window.

Fill in the required fields including your username, account number, country, registered mobile number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Enter OTP you received on your registered mobile number.

Reset your password and hit the ‘Submit’ button.