Motorola launches new variant of Moto G32 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched a new variant of ‘Moto G32’ in India. The smartphone brand owned by Lenovo had in August last year launched the budget smartphone in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in the Indian markets. Now the company has launched 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant of the handset.

The Moto G32 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 11,999. It will be on sale exclusively through Flipkart beginning at 12:00pm (IST) on March 22. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is now priced at Rs. 10,499. The Motorola smartphone is available in two colour variants — Satin Silver and Mineral Grey.

The dual nano SIM-supported device sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2,400 × 1,080 pixel) resolution LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and pixel density of 406ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU and runs Android 12.

It packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone port, and a USB Type-C charging port. A fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass are among the sensors onboard.