Murder of Kattappana teacher Anumol: Husband Vijesh detained from TN

The husband of Anumol, a 27-year-old Kattappana teacher who was discovered dead on March 22, was apprehended on Sunday in a wooded area in Tamil Nadu close to Kumily. Since his wife’s body was discovered in the couple’s bedroom, accused Vijesh has been missing.

Anumol’s body was discovered inside her Pezhukandam home five days after she passed away. Anumol taught at the Jyothi Primary School in Pallikavala, Kanchiyar. On March 22, her body was discovered at their residence, wrapped in a blanket and tucked beneath a cot. She died from a head injury, according to the post-mortem report. Police believed her husband was involved in the killing since he was running away.

After discovering his cellphone in the forest range, police were able to locate the suspect. Vijesh reportedly left his phone behind in order to avoid being picked up by the police. After transferring his daughter to a relative’s home, Vijesh had relocated to the hiding. He was apprehended by police as he was hiding in the forest.