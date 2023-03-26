Rahul’s disqualification: Congress protests at Raj Ghat and all district offices

On Sunday, the Congress will organise a satyagraha to protest Rahul Gandhi’s exclusion from the Lok Sabha as an MP after a Surat court gave him a two-year prison term in a defamation case.

The satyagraha, or nonviolent protest, will take place at 10 a.m. at the Raj Ghat memorial to Mahatma Gandhi as well as at district offices in all States and Union Territories.

Leaders will participate in the demonstration, including Priyanka Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The national leadership has requested that similar protests be organised by the state units as well.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has instructed the corresponding state organisations to hold the protest in front of a statue of Gandhi or a specially created Mahatma image.

The appeal against the Surat court’s decision will be submitted early the following week.

A day after being found guilty of criminal defamation in a case brought by BJP lawmaker Purnesh Modi over a comment made in 2019, Rahul Gandhi was stripped of his right to serve as an MP on Friday.

In advance of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi made the comment, ‘How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?’ while speaking at a rally in Kolar, Karnataka.

In the lower house of Parliament, Rahul was running for the Wayanad constituency.