A Malayali girl with a rare condition becomes the education officer at a UK institution

Panchami Satheesh had fantasies of being able to move about freely until he was 13 years old. The 25-year-old Panchami, who is currently the education officer at Coventry University in Britain, simply had this to say: ‘If you have a strong mind, life is not so fragile that it would just crumble down.’

Panchami, a native of Thiruvananthapuram’s Pappanamcode neighborhood, is the first student from India to hold this rank. She has also joined the university’s Board of Trustees as a result of this. The welfare officer has been chosen as Akhil Shah, another Keralite student at the varsity.

Panchami’s childhood desire was to be independent of help as she moved around. Together with the medication and her determination, she was able to almost fully recover from the uncommon condition Osteogenesis imperfecta. (glass bone disease).

‘You can never predict when bones will fracture. It could happen when getting out of bed or upon contacting any surface. There have been more than 25 fractures so far. Had to have a number of procedures as well,’ added Panchami.

She earned her BA in English after completing plus two at the nearby NSS College in Neeramankara. But she was unable to routinely attend class. She took the flight after enrolling in Coventry University’s MSC International Business course.

Panchami is the child of M Sindhumathi, a native of Pappanamcode, and M Sathishkumar, a businessman in Sharjah. In London, her sister Pavithra is a BBA student.