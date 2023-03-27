Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market today. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,800, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On Saturday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 120 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,975.76 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,977.20. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $23.22 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $974.74 and palladium was 0.2% lower at $1,413.58.